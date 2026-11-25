Nasdaq futures fell more than 2% on Wednesday after reports of new US ‌tariff plans dented investor sentiment, while inflation data due later in the day could offer a final clue on monetary policy ahead of the US Federal Reserve's December meeting. Dow ⁠E-minis were down 377 points, or 0.75%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 94.5 points, or 1.31%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 584.25 points, or 2.22%.

Despite Monday's recovery, indexes were on track for their ⁠worst ​November since 2008 as broader concerns persisted. Nvidia's decision to bring back Huang drove a sharp rally in its stock and the market ​on Monday, giving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq their biggest daily percentage gains since April 2025.

Tuesday's choppy trading action was just the latest in a volatile month. Even before the ouster and reinstatement of Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Democrats' sweep in the midterm elections, investors were deliberating the future of the artificial intelligence build-out amid a worsening macroeconomic outlook. US markets will be ​closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

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Wall Street ⁠has been rattled this month as investors question whether the debt-fueled AI spending boom will pay off. Here are the top three reasons why US futures are down in premarket trade:

1. US Tariffs Reports

The Trump administration could unveil ​new duties on a broad range of imports from 16 major US trading ​partners following a probe into excess industrial capacity, according to news agency Reuters. The tariffs ⁠would add to measures imposed during President Donald Trump's second term and partly replace ​duties struck down by the US Supreme Court in February.

2. Tech Rout Deepens

Chip stocks led the losses in premarket trading. Nvidia fell 4.9%, while Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, and ​Marvell Technology dropped more ​than 5%. Nvidia was down 4.65% in premarket trading. Anthropic dropped 3.82%. Anthropic's shares fell below its IPO price on Tuesday after a 6.54% drop.

3. US Inflation Data In Focus

Markets are also awaiting the US ​PCE inflation report at 8:30 a.m. ET, the final major data release before the year's last Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Third-quarter GDP data is due at the same time. Fed funds futures traders ​are pricing in a 97% chance of a Fed rate hike in December and ​a 63% chance of another increase in January, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Analysts said US futures were subdued ahead of the US PCE inflation data, even as hawkish Fed commentary reinforced expectations of a December rate hike.

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