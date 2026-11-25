A Reddit user has alleged that a private bank relationship manager sold their retired father costly, unsuitable investments, urging others to audit their parents' portfolios.

The post's title reads, "Spent 3 hours sorting out my dad's mutual funds today. His bank relationship manager should be genuinely in jail." However, it does not name the bank or the RM, and the claims could not be independently verified.

According to the post, the father retired from a central government job about 18 months ago and prefers dealing with people over financial apps. For the last two years, the bank's RM has reportedly visited him at home and offered to help manage his retirement corpus. The Reddit user says their father recently informed that the RM had put his money in "11 safe, high-growth mutual funds" that pay dividends every quarter.

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The user then downloaded their father's consolidated CAMS statement, using his PAN and alleges that every one of the funds was a regular plan sold through the bank's distribution code, which earns the RM about 1.1% in ongoing commissions. The user further claims that three of the 11 products were not mutual funds at all, but unit linked insurance plans (ULIPs) with 10-year lock-ins and large upfront commissions.

Interestingly, the post also questions how the money was spread. The user says Rs 14 lakh was split across eight mutual funds, mostly from the bank's own asset management company. When the user put the statement through a portfolio analysis tool, 41% of their father's wealth was concentrated in just four private bank stocks, because each fund held the bank's own shares and those of its closest rivals.

Th user says the real annual return over three years, after fees and the lock-in, was 6.1%, and argues that a post office senior citizen scheme or a simple fixed deposit would have done better with no risk. "The RM didn't build an investment plan for my dad," the user wrote, saying the portfolio instead served the RM's quarterly sales bonus at the expense of an old man's life savings who actually trusts him. The user plans to file cancellation requests and move their father to direct index funds.

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