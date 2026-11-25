Honda has released the exterior and interior design sketches of its upcoming electric SUV, the Honda ALPHA. The sketches offer a glimpse of the company's vision for a distinctive electric SUV that combines sleek styling, a modern design approach and a spacious, smart interior. The Honda ALPHA will make its global premiere in India on December 2, 2026.

According to Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), the exterior sketch shows a distinctive SUV silhouette with sleek, flowing proportions and a strong, confident stance. The company said the design brings together elegance and strength, reflecting its approach to a modern and progressive electric SUV with a unique character and road presence.

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Interestingly, the interior sketch focuses on space and simplicity. HCIL said the cabin combines comfort, sophistication and a sense of openness, with a clean, modern layout and a focus on smart technology and everyday convenience. The design has been developed to suit the changing needs and lifestyles of modern customers, and the company said it aims to create a welcoming and intuitive environment that makes every journey more comfortable and enjoyable.

Honda ALPHA reportedly is likley to come with a battery pack sizes between 65kWh and 75kWh, offering 400-500km range and is expected to cost from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV has been designed at Honda Design Centre Japan, the company said. Interestingly, it will also be built in India. HCIL said the Honda ALPHA is its first Made in India electric SUV and an important milestone in its electrification journey.

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Based on the 0 Alpha concept, the ALPHA is expected to enter the midsize electric SUV segment, where it will rival the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. Honda does not currently sell any fully electric passenger vehicle in India, which makes it one of the last major carmakers to enter the segment.

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