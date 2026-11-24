Indian government has amended the End-of-Life Vehicles Rules, 2025, to clarify the extended producer responsibility (EPR) obligations of automobile manufacturers. In a Gazette notification, the Environment Ministry said that a specific provision for determining EPR responsibility will apply only to companies that permanently shut down their businesses, and not to those that continue to operate.

The amendment addresses confusion among automobile companies over their responsibilities for vehicles sold in previous years and their eventual scrapping.

What Has Changed?

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Under the amended Rule 4(6), the provision will apply only to automobile manufacturers that permanently shut down their businesses. Companies that continue to operate will not have to follow this process.

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If a company shuts down, it will have to submit details of commercial vehicles sold over the previous 15 years and non-commercial vehicles sold over the previous 20 years.

These details must be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board, which will calculate the company's EPR responsibility and inform it accordingly. All applicable provisions under the rules will be considered while making this calculation.

The government has also amended Rule 9(2), which deals with steel scrap in the automobile sector. The amendment removes certain words from the existing provision.

Together, the changes clarify the responsibilities of automobile manufacturers under the rules for scrapping old vehicles.

What Was The Earlier Rule?

Earlier, Rule 4(6) did not distinguish clearly between companies that were still operating and those that had shut down, which led to confusion among the automakers regarding whether the provision applies to all or not.

The government has now clarified that the process will apply only when a company permanently closes its business. This means companies that continue to operate will not face this specific assessment under the rule.

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