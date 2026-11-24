Pakistan star Babar Azam produced a commanding display on his International League T20 (ILT20) debut, smashing 86 off 51 balls to guide defending champions Desert Vipers to a six-wicket victory over Sharjah Warriorz at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

Having missed the Vipers' opening fixture due to international commitments, the 32-year-old wasted no time making his mark in Season 5, first taking a sharp diving catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Tim Seifert in the field before anchoring a clinical 167-run chase with 15 balls to spare.

Opening the batting alongside his compatriot Fakhar Zaman, Babar set the tempo early inside the powerplay, reaching his half-century off 31 deliveries. His 51-ball knock featured 13 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 168.63, setting a new ILT20 record for the most fours in a single innings.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

After quick wickets from Junaid Siddique and Waqar Salamkheil left the Vipers at 70/2 in the seventh over, Babar joined forces with Joe Clarke (35 off 27) to add a decisive 82-run stand for the third wicket. Although Adam Milne dismissed both set batters in the 16th over, Shimron Hetmyer (4*) and skipper Shadab Khan (8* off 5) sealed the chase at 167/4 in 17.3 overs.

Earlier, after Desert Vipers elected to field, Sharjah Warriorz raced to 102/1 in the 11th over thanks to Paul Walter's aggressive 43-ball 75.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni To Stay Away From CSK Auction Table? Irfan Pathan Explains His IPL 2027 Role

However, Vipers captain Shadab Khan (3/18) pulled things back for his side with a superb middle-overs spell, removing Vince before bowling Brandon McMullen and Sikandar Raza off three deliveries in the 13th over. Naseem Shah then cleaned up Walter, while Khuzaima Tanveer (3/31) mopped up the lower order as the Warriorz lost their last nine wickets for 64 runs to be bowled out for 166 in 20 overs.

The result handed Desert Vipers their first points of Season 5 and extended their winning streak against Sharjah Warriorz to seven consecutive matches. With this win, Shadab Khan-led side now moves to fourth spot on the points table after having lost their opening match to MI Emirates.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: How India A, Pakistan A Can Meet In Final After Group B Clash

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.