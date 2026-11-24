Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has praised the historic Makaibari Tea Estate after touring Darjeeling's tea gardens, calling it "truly something special" in a post on X that carried a video of his walk through the plantation.

"Steeped in history, brewing possibilities for the future…MAKAIBARI is truly something special," Goyal wrote.The clip shows him in a cap and jacket walking between rows of tea bushes.

In an earlier post, Goyal said he had visited Makaibari, one of the world's oldest tea estates, and that it was "even more special than I'd imagined". He described its factory as a "piece of living history", where human ingenuity, nature and generations of agricultural wisdom create something exceptional.

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Goyal also praised the region's tea pluckers, saying the "two leaves and a bud" are sent to factories for processing. He called them "skilled & diligent" and said they bring the "iconic aroma and flavour" of Darjeeling tea to the world.

Meeting With The Industry

The visit included official business. On Sunday, the Tea Board of India organised a meeting at the tea resort of Makaibari in Kurseong, attended by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, industrialists, exporters, small growers and representatives of workers' organisations.

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Goyal announced measures to develop the Darjeeling tea industry, ensure fair prices for growers and improve worker welfare. He said old tea plants would be replaced and new projects developed to revive gardens, and promised special initiatives to restore Darjeeling tea's distinct identity and brand value.

Allegations of Nepalese tea being blended with Darjeeling tea, and of counterfeit tea being sold, were also discussed with garden owners. On closed gardens in the Dooars, Terai and hills, he said the Centre would look into specific complaints.

About Makaibari

Makaibari was founded in 1852, and its factory, commissioned in 1859, was the first in the Darjeeling district. Under Rajah Banerjee, who took over its stewardship in 1970, it became the first of Darjeeling's 87 tea gardens to go fully organic. The Luxmi Group acquired the estate in 2014. It employs around 700 workers and 45 staff.

Darjeeling tea carries a Geographical Indication tag, and the blending allegations discussed at Sunday's meeting touch on how closely its brand is guarded. Goyal's emphasis on identity and value addition points to a push to protect that brand and open more markets for it.

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