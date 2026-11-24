After seeing through a successful theatrical run, the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh is all set for its digital premiere. Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, the film is inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharj ji. The makers have announced that the film will make its OTT debut on November 27.

The film will be available to stream on SonyLiv. Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the film's digital streaming rights. A television premiere on Sony MAX is also planned, although the broadcast date is yet to be announced.

Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date And Platform

Hanuman Ansh will premiere on SonyLIV on Friday, November 27. Viewers will be able to watch the film on the streaming platform following its digital release. The movie was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. Its OTT debut comes nearly four months after its theatrical release.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Hanuman Ansh Plot

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh revolves around the life of Neem Karoli Baba and explores his spiritual transformation.

The story follows Lakshminarayan, a young boy who struggles to cope with the death of his mother. In search of answers about life, death and spirituality, he begins a journey across North India. His experiences eventually lead him towards a deeper understanding of faith, devotion and humanity.

The film explores the teachings associated with Neem Karoli Baba, particularly his emphasis on love, compassion, devotion to Lord Hanuman and selfless service.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Hanuman Ansh, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Supergirl, Drishyam: The Conclusion

Hanuman Ansh Cast And Crew

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film, while Vihaan Shedge portrays his younger version. The supporting cast includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, Mannish Chaudhary, Snigdha Dwivedi and Neha Paranjape. Vishal Chaturvedi has written and directed the film.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh reportedly emerged as a major box-office success despite being made on a modest budget of approximately Rs 2 crore. According to entertainment industry reports, the film collected around Rs 452-453 crore worldwide.

Its theatrical performance and spiritual storyline helped generate considerable audience interest, making its upcoming OTT release one to watch for fans of devotional cinema.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch The Film Online

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.