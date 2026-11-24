When you plan to buy a new phone, one of the first questions that comes to mind is what to do with the old model. Some people may just give away their phone or find a place that recycles electronics. But there are options available. Old phones have resale value, so people often end up exchanging or selling their device.



Selling a mobile or exchanging it offers money. The amount you receive depends on your phone model, the condition of the device and other factors.



Selling Vs Exchanging Old Phone



You can sell your used smartphone through online marketplaces, refurbished electronics companies, professional phone resale platforms or local buyers. The option comes with certain advantages, such as no intermediaries and the ability to choose the buyer or wait for a better offer.



You may also face challenges such as creating and updating listings on resale platforms and facing a long wait for a client. There are higher chances of a scam or delays in payment.



If the phone is missing parts or has scratches or other damage, you may not get the expected amount for the model.



You can also exchange your old phone, adjusting the value of the existing device against the price of the new model. This can lead to lower EMIs on the new phone. There is no hassle involved, and the value is credited immediately against any new device.



But exchanging your old phone may give you less money than selling the device outright. There is another disadvantage. Often, retailers may only accept certain models for trade-in.

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Which Is A Better Option?



When selling your phone, the value of the model depends on the age of the device, its physical condition, battery health, storage capacity and market demand. If you need more money and do not mind waiting for a sale to happen, selling your device may be a better idea.



If you need an immediate upgrade and are fine with a lower amount of return, exchanging your old phone can be an option. Checking your phone's current resale value can help you figure out how much you can expect to get in case of an exchange or sale.

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