A Reddit post is going viral after a 26-year-old user shared how a golgappa vendor left him shocked by his earnings. The user, like common retail investors, is focussed on tracking investments and has accumulated a net worth of Rs 52 lakh over the years.

His father owns a grocery shop and recently told him about a golgappa seller who regularly buys items from the outlet. “Apparently, this guy has Rs 47 lakh sitting in one bank account. And wait, it gets crazier. Bought a house around Diwali 2024. Bought another property worth Rs 60 lakh in 2025. Now apparently looking at another property listed for Rs 1 crore and is ready to pay around Rs 70 lakh in cash,” the post read.

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The user was surprised by how much money the golgappa seller had made from a simple street food business. He also pointed out that the vendor is quite popular on social media. Whenever he passes by the cart, he usually sees 10 to 15 customers gathered around him.

"Meanwhile, I'm sitting here tracking every single rupee, worrying about stock market crashes, calculating returns, managing my salary and side income, and celebrating every little net worth milestone,” the user posted.

As the post went viral, some users joked asking people to watch out for the vendor's “IPO”.

Appreciating the potential of blue collar jobs, another said: “My father's friend who was just a mere mechanic had Rs 25 lakh in his bank account in 2010 and this was earned through his shop. If in India you crack the code for food or blue collar you can make enough money”

Others gave a reality check to the user, stating that such stories are barely true for a couple of vendors in popular cities and most of the tales are exaggerated.

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Echoing similar sentiments, another said, “Food businesses usually have high margins but real estate kills you. This person is running a food joint without fixed real estate. So margins will be unusually high, add to that it's mostly cash. So obviously it all adds up. That being said, one municipal corporation raid will permanently shut his operations & the tax man will eventually catch up”



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