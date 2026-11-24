Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is set to make his debut as an OTT talk show host with Chiranjeevi's Megaverse, an upcoming celebrity talk show on Netflix. The show is expected to bring some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry for candid conversations, personal anecdotes and behind the scenes stories.

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, the show is scheduled to premiere on November 30, at 4:30 pm IST. However, Netflix has not officially announced the date and time of the release yet.

In a post on X, announcing the show, Netflix wrote, "MEGASTAR enters the Netflix universe with Chiranjeevi's MEGAVERSE."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 OTT Release: Date, Where To Watch, Plot, Cast And More

Chiranjeevi's Megaverse: Guest List

The upcoming talk show is expected to feature several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry. The anticipated guest list is said to be Brahmanandam, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ravi Teja, Nani and filmmaker Bobby Kolli

Earlier reports also mentioned comedians Sunil and Satya as potential participants. However, Netflix has not released a complete, officially confirmed guest list or episode-wise schedule.

What Is Chiranjeevi's Megaverse About?

The programme is expected to revolve around conversations with actors, filmmakers and other influential personalities, exploring their professional journeys, personal experiences and lesser-known stories from the film industry.

The show will also offer audiences an opportunity to discover a more personal side of Chiranjeevi, who has enjoyed a decades-long career in Telugu cinema.

Production Details

The series is being produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP. Filming was reportedly underway in October. Chiranjeevi has previously hosted the Telugu television quiz show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. With Megaverse, the actor will venture into the OTT celebrity talk-show format.

Netflix has not yet disclosed the total number of episodes, their duration or the release schedule. Further details are awaited from the streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada And Malayalam OTT: Jailer 2, Ranabaali, Happy Journey And More Fresh Releases To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.