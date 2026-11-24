Television actors have often faced stereotypes when it comes to making a transition to Bollywood. But Sushant Singh Rajput's successful move from television to the film industry helped challenge that perception and inspired many small-screen actors to dream bigger.

Among those who continue to credit him for changing the narrative is Ravie Dubey. The actor, who recently portrayed Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, spoke about Sushant's contribution during his appearance on IMDbPro's How I Made It podcast.

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In a conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Ravie opened up about how Sushant's Bollywood debut gave television actors the confidence to pursue opportunities in films.

Ravie Dubey Says Sushant Singh Rajput Gave TV Actors A Dream

During the conversation, Mukesh Chhabra pointed out that several actors he had worked with in films had come from television, including Sushant Singh Rajput.

Responding to this, Ravie said, “I think, really, Sushant came into films, and he gave all of us a dream that we could dream.”

Recalling how things changed after he worked with Sushant in Kai Po Che!, Mukesh said that several television actors began looking at him differently.

“Yeah, I remember after I did Kai Po Che with Sushant, after that, a lot of actors from television started calling me and respecting me a little more. Because I always, whether it was Mrunal Thakur from TV, then Kritika Kamra, then Rajkumar was also there. I mean, so many actors from TV started bringing me back to back,” he said.

He also praised television actors for their sincerity, commitment and ability to work under tight deadlines.

Ravie Dubey On Being Cast As Lakshman In Ramayana

Ravie and Mukesh also revisited the actor's audition for the role of Lakshman in Ramayana. Recalling the moment he realised he had been cast, Ravie said, “There was a knock on the door. The door flung open. I see Ranbir Kapoor standing right in front of me. I remember what he was wearing also. White T-shirt, blue denim, white reverse cap. That day I knew that when I heard the pack-up, that yes, I am playing the role of Sri Lakshman in Ramayana.”

The actor further revealed, “So I was feeling so grateful. I had to express my gratitude in some way. I ran to Nitesh sir and touched his feet.”

Ravie Dubey's Advice For Newcomers

On being asked what advice he would give to newcomers hoping to enter the television industry, Ravie urged aspiring actors not to rush to Mumbai without considering the challenges involved.

“First of all, don't come here from anywhere. Mumbai. I am saying this respectfully because don't make your dream logistically heavy,” he said.

He further suggested that aspiring actors should make use of virtual platforms to explore opportunities and connect with people rather than immediately relocating to the city.

Agreeing with him, Mukesh Chabbra added, “If you want to come to this city, you have to be mentally prepared. Because this city will teach you that you are going to lose your life.”

Your introduction video, it's the most honest thing. I used to watch it and cast. I tell a lot of people that your introduction, your information should reach us. That you are like this.”

He then advised newcomers to create honest introduction videos and ensure that casting professionals get to know them. Mukesh said that an actor's introduction video and basic information can help casting directors understand their personality and potential, adding that he has often watched such videos before considering actors for roles.

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