After its theatrical release on October 2, 2026, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to make its OTT debut on November 27 on Netflix. The film's digital release comes nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release. Viewers with an active Netflix subscription, will be able to stream the movie through the platform from November 27.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film brings back several familiar faces from the previous instalments, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast in a significant role, adding another layer to the investigation surrounding Vijay and his family.

Drishyam 3: Plot And Storyline

The third instalment continues the story from where Drishyam 2 left off. Set six months after the events of the previous film, the narrative follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he attempts to move on with his life while preparing for his daughter Anju's wedding.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

However, the challenges facing his family are far from over. Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu, remains determined to uncover the truth surrounding her son Sam's disappearance.

The investigation takes a fresh turn with the arrival of SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat. As the police revisit the case and examine old evidence, Vijay once again finds himself caught in a battle of intelligence and deception.

The film promises another suspense-filled chapter as Vijay attempts to protect his family while keeping their secrets hidden.

Drishyam 3: Full Cast

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film features Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Ishita Dutta as Anju and Mrunal Jadhav as Anu. Jaideep Ahlawat plays SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, while Rajat Kapoor returns as Mahesh Deshmukh. Prakash Raj also features as public prosecutor Indrajith Shetty.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Hanuman Ansh, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Supergirl, Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam 3: Director And Production

Abhishek Pathak has directed the film and is also associated with its screenplay. The project is produced by Panorama Studios, with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak among the producers.

With its returning cast, fresh investigative developments and another mystery surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar, Drishyam: The Conclusion is expected to attract considerable attention during its Netflix premiere.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know About Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.