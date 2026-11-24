Bhuvan Bam recently shared an unusual first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan, recalling how the superstar gave him a head massage during their meeting. The content creator spoke about the experience on the latest episode of Madhuri Dixit's Marathi quiz show Kon Honaar Crorepati, where he appeared as a celebrity contestant. He also recalled how overwhelmed he was by the gesture.

Shah Rukh Khan Gave Bhuvan Bam A Champi

Madhuri asked, “Shah Rukh Khan once gave you a champi. How did you feel at the time?”Responding to her question, Bhuvan said, “I couldn't wash my hair for two days. I used to walk around just like that, with my hair like that.”

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Bhuvan described the experience as unforgettable and expressed gratitude towards the superstar for agreeing to appear on his show. “But out of the world experience for a man like him to show confidence in a boy like me for a movie promotion. And the video I did with him was the first episode of that series. He was my first guest.”

Bhuvan also admitted that he had been worried about finding guests who could match Shah Rukh's popularity after the actor appeared on his YouTube talk show Titu Talks. He said, “I am a bit of a pessimist. Even when something good happens to me, I find something bad in it. I was so happy to shoot with him, but when I went home, I said, ‘Now, in the first episode, I have Shah Rukh Khan. Whoever I bring on the next episode, that episode can never be as big.'”

The episode featuring Shah Rukh Khan was released in 2018, when the actor appeared on Titu Talks to promote his film Zero.

Madhuri, who has shared screen space with Shah Rukh in several films, also agreed with Bhuvan's observations about the actor. Sharing her experience of working with him, she said, “He is an amazing person and very encouraging, and he is a generous actor.”

Bhuvan Bam Recalls His Favourite Madhuri Dixit And Shah Rukh Khan Film

Bhuvan also spoke about his childhood memories associated with Madhuri and Shah Rukh's film ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.' He revealed that its title track was a familiar part of his journeys from Delhi to the hills with his friends.

Praising Madhuri, he said, “And that movie, I kind of like it because it has three of my most favorite people in it, and you look so beautiful in every scene. It's a wonderful movie.” ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' also starred Salman Khan.

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About Kon Honaar Crorepati

Madhuri Dixit is currently hosting Kon Honaar Crorepati, the Marathi adaptation of Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. She is the first woman to host the Marathi version of the quiz-based show.

First premiered in 2013, Kon Honaar Crorepati airs on Sony Marathi and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

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