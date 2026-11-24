Shark Tank India investor Namita Thapar has listed five reasons she enjoys being on the show, as the sixth season gets under way, in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Season 6 of Shark Tank has started," Thapar wrote, adding that she loves being on the show and has "some top reasons". She said the sharks are "not only investors but teachers", and that India learns terms such as "Ebidta, CAC & Equity" from them.

She also said the founders who pitch keep her optimistic. "With age, I had become cynical & they keep the sense of wonder & optimism in me alive," she wrote, praising the diversity of their ventures, places and backgrounds.

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Thapar said she enjoys working with her fellow sharks and the Sony team. She said she did not enjoy college life because of the articleship required for her chartered accountancy qualification, "but here I am the biggest prankster & get to dance & do so much masti".

Platform And Followers

The investor said the show's visibility lets her use national television to speak on contested topics, among them IVF, menopause, the 70-hour workweek and stray dogs.

Her fifth reason was commercial: the social media following she gained helped her "build my consumer brand Arth".

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Thapar also answered questions she said she is often asked. She shoots for 16 hours a day, including hair and make-up, but not all year, "only 21 days".

She said she has no social media or PR agency, "just a young editor who helps me edit", which she believes helps her stay authentic. She called the season "just fantastic" and ended with "Wish us luck".

Background

Thapar is a chartered accountant and executive director of the pharmaceutical firm Emcure. Shark Tank India, the Indian version of the international format in which entrepreneurs pitch to a panel of investors, premiered in 2021.

Earlier seasons featured investors including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh.

Registrations for the sixth season opened on Sony LIV. A campaign titled "#DontBeATota", built around a parrot that believes using startup jargon is enough to impress the sharks, accompanied the call for entries.

Lahori Zeera and L'Oréal Paris co-power the season, with White Gold and Lal Sweets as partners.

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