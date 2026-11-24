Punjab Kings are set to make changes to their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with Paras Mhambrey expected to take over as bowling coach and Rajiv Kumar set to join as fielding coach, as reported by NDTV.

The duo will replace Australia's James Hopes and Brad Haddin, who left their respective roles as bowling and fielding coaches last month.

Mhambrey's appointment comes after the Mumbai Indians parted ways with the former India bowling coach last month.

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The 54-year-old will reunite with Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting, having previously worked under the Australian at Mumbai Indians in 2015.

Mhambrey brings considerable experience to the role. He served as India's bowling coach under former head coach Rahul Dravid from 2021 to 2024, a period that included India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Kumar will join Punjab Kings after being released by former IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, where he served as an assistant coach.

Punjab Kings Look To Strengthen Coaching Staff Ahead Of IPL Season

Punjab Kings are still chasing their maiden IPL title. The franchise reached the final in 2014 and 2025 but has yet to lift the trophy.

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Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings finished fifth in the previous season and missed out on a playoff spot. The franchise will now look to strengthen its coaching setup as it prepares for the upcoming campaign.

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