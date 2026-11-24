A Reddit user has drawn attention online for highlighting how high-value purchases can be made using credit cards, along with the challenges involved in getting large transactions approved.

The post, shared by a user named Sailing_Catamaran has posted his experience of purchasing a BMW worth Rs 85 lakh by splitting the payment between two premium credit cards, ICICI Emeralde Private Metal (EPM) and American Express (Amex).

According to the post, "I split the payment, putting 60% (Rs 51 lakh) on my new EPM card and the remaining 40% (Rs 34 lakh) on Amex.

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My CA had informed the bank's RM about the upcoming transaction in advance."

ICICI Transaction Initially Declined Despite Prior Intimation

The buyer said his Chartered Accountant had informed the bank's Relationship Manager about the upcoming high-value transaction in advance. However, the ICICI EPM payment was initially declined. The bank subsequently contacted him to confirm the transaction, following which the payment was approved.

The user said the ICICI card worked more smoothly than Amex during the purchase, describing the experience as a pleasant surprise. "The interesting part is that EPM turned out to be much smoother than Amex this time, which was a pleasant surprise. The dealer did charge a 1% fee for the card payment," he added.

Buyer Raises Concerns Over ICICI's Approval Process

Despite completing the transaction, the Reddit user expressed dissatisfaction with the repeated communication and questions required before the payment could be processed. He felt the process could have been simpler, particularly because the bank's RM had already received advance information about the purchase.

He also said, " It would be nice if they had a more seamless process. In addition to this, ICICI was not willing to offer a “grace” credit limit increase whereas Amex has offered it to me in the past."

Reddit Users React to Luxury Car Purchase

The post attracted several reactions, with users congratulating the buyer and asking how he managed to complete such a high-value transaction using two cards. Others appreciated his use of premium credit cards for the purchase.

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Overall, the buyer described his ICICI EPM experience as satisfactory but suggested that the bank improve its procedures for approving large transactions.

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