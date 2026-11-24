A 27 year old woman, working as a software engineer was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend, who is also a software engineer, in Pune's Hinjewadi. The incident took place following an argument at her PG accommodation over her suspicion that he was having an affair.

The accused, who has been identified as Shubham Dnayeneshwar Kalbande, reportedly remained beside his girlfriend's dead body throughout the night before calling the police the following morning.

The victim, identified as Komal Dahale, was originally from Wardha district in Maharashtra and worked with Wipro, while the accused hails from Buldhana and was working at Infosys.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

They had reportedly been in a relationship for around three and a half years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pradeep Jadhav told PTI. Their families knew about their relationship and had agreed to get them married.

According to preliminary police findings, Komal suspected that Shubham was dating someone else, which led to frequent fights between the two.

According to DCP Pradeep Jadhav, the couple went out for dinner at a hotel on Sunday night, November 22, after which they returned to Komal's room at Pristine PG in Sakhare Vasti, Hinjewadi.

ALSO READ: Rs 1.25 Crore Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Maharashtra Doctor's Body Found In Dam

An argument allegedly broke out between the two. The verbal disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical altercation, when in a fit of rage, Shubham allegedly kicked and punched her on the head and neck, killing her, police said.

Following the alleged murder, Shubham reportedly stayed beside Komal's body throughout the night instead of immediately contacting the authorities. He then contacted the Hinjewadi police at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday and requested an ambulance.

Police personnel subsequently reached the crime scene and rushed Komal to a hospital where she was declared dead. The Hinjewadi police arrested Shubham following preliminary inquiries into the incident according to DCP Jadhav.

Further investigation into the alleged murder is underway, with the police examining the circumstances that led to the final altercation between the couple.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Couple Shot Dead Outside Canada Walmart; Targeted Shooting Suspected

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.