Two Indian-origin people, Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, were shot dead in a parking lot outside a Walmart store in Surrey, British Columbia. Police suspect the killings were targeted and linked to organised crime.

According to the Surrey Police Service, emergency responders rushed to the location and attempted to revive the injured couple. They were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead shortly after arrival. Both victims were residents of Delta, a neighbouring township of Surrey.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Canada's specialised homicide investigation unit, has taken charge of the case. Investigators believe the shooting was deliberate and are examining possible connections to organised criminal activities.

According to reports, a red Ford Mustang with shattered windows was spotted in the Walmart parking area following the shooting. Police are also investigating a vehicle fire reported approximately 13 minutes after the incident, which authorities believe could be connected to the killings.

An IHIT officer indicated that the burned vehicle may have been used by the suspects. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and have appealed to members of the public to share information, surveillance recordings or dashcam footage that could help identify those responsible.

Media reports have also indicated that Rehal was previously known to police in connection with weapons-related offences, while Kaur had limited known contacts in Canada.

Last month, 25-year-old Indian national Tushar Sharma was found dead inside a burning car in Langley, British Columbia. Sharma, a Surrey resident, was identified after emergency crews responding to the fire discovered human remains inside the vehicle.

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Investigators said Sharma had no known criminal record and maintained a limited social circle in Canada. Police have been speaking with his relatives and acquaintances to understand his personal circumstances, routine and activities before his death.

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