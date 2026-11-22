A Russian cargo vessel reportedly carrying military logistics operations was struck by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea, it triggered a rescue operation led by Finnish authorities, according to the Reuters. Finland has suggested that Ukraine may have been behind the suspected attack as the damaged vessel, identified as Sparta II, subsequently drifted into Finnish territorial waters.

According to Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin, all 16 crew members escaped the burning ship using lifeboats after which they were being transferred to another Russian vessel. The crew is now being transported back to Russia.

Finnish military spokesperson Aki-Mauri Huhtinen said Ukraine was likely responsible for the attack, although the precise reason behind the alleged targeting remained unclear. Finland's Defence Forces confirmed that the vessel sustained damage in international waters west of Russia's Gogland island while travelling towards the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

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Finnish authorities said the ship was anchored in their waters as firefighting and rescue efforts continued. Russian vessels could potentially tow the damaged vessel back to Russia. During the operation, Finnish officials also suspected that a Russian helicopter had briefly entered Finnish airspace.

Following the incident, Finland imposed temporary restrictions on aviation and maritime activities in the eastern Gulf of Finland to safeguard civilians and facilitate possible drone interception operations.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the ongoing conflict was increasingly affecting neighbouring regions, while reiterating that Ukraine had the right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Swedish fighter aircraft operating under Finnish command also participated in protecting Finland's and NATO's territorial security. Estonia, meanwhile, deployed a naval vessel to assist with firefighting, rescue operations and pollution prevention, Reuters reported.

Finnish authorities said the ship's cargo had not been confirmed, although they did not rule out the possibility that military equipment was being transported.

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Leningrad Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko claimed that two drones attacked the cargo vessel approximately three nautical miles from Russia's maritime border. The incident follows earlier Ukrainian drone operations targeting Russian military assets in the Baltic region.

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