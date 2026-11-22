Investors looking beyond mutual funds can also consider Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Each offers access to different investment strategies, but the tax rules vary across these products.

Understanding how each is taxed can help investors estimate their post-tax returns and plan their investments accordingly.

How is PMS income taxed?

PMS follows a direct ownership model, under which the securities in a portfolio are legally held by the investor rather than the portfolio management firm. The fund manager takes decisions on buying and selling assets, but the client remains the legal owner.

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Every time an investor sells an investment at a profit, it can trigger a separate capital gains tax liability. This is the case even if the money from the sale is immediately reinvested elsewhere.

For equity investments listed on recognised stock exchanges and subject to STT, short-term capital gains (STCG) tax of 20% applies if the shares are held for up to 12 months. If they are held for more than a year, long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax of 12.5% applies to annual gains exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh. Dividends, meanwhile, are taxed according to the investor's income tax slab.

What are the tax implications of SIFs?

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), allow fund managers greater room to deploy investment strategies than traditional mutual funds. From a taxation perspective, these funds largely follow the rules applicable to mutual fund schemes.

Unlike PMS, investors are generally taxed when they redeem, transfer or switch their SIF units. Transactions carried out by the fund manager within the portfolio do not ordinarily create an immediate capital gains tax liability for individual investors.

The tax treatment depends on the fund's investment composition. Equity-oriented SIFs attract the same capital gains tax rates as equity mutual funds. Short-term gains are taxed at 20%, while long-term gains are subject to 12.5% tax on annual profits exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh.

For debt-oriented SIFs with more than 65% exposure to debt and money market instruments, gains are generally taxed according to the investor's income tax slab. Hybrid SIFs need to be assessed based on their asset mix and the tax category under which they fall.

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How are AIF investments taxed?

The tax treatment of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) is determined by their classification, with different rules applying to each category.

Category I and Category II AIFs generally qualify for pass-through taxation under Section 224 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, effective from April 1, 2026. Under this arrangement, income earned by the fund is passed on to investors and taxed in their hands. The nature of the income remains unchanged for tax purposes. Business income is treated differently, as it is generally taxed at the fund level.

Category III AIFs follow a separate tax framework. They do not receive the same statutory pass-through benefit, and their tax treatment depends on the fund's legal structure and the nature of its earnings. In many cases, the tax liability is discharged at the fund level.

Which option is more tax-efficient?

There is no universal winner. PMS offers direct ownership but creates tax events with individual transactions. SIFs generally defer taxation until investors exit their units, while AIF taxation depends heavily on the category and structure.

Investors should assess the investment strategy, holding period, applicable tax rates and compliance requirements before committing capital. Consulting a tax professional can help determine the actual post-tax returns.

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