Iran has claimed that its air defence forces struck an American F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf, allegedly forcing the aircraft to abandon its mission and make an emergency landing, as per the state-owned Tasnim news agency.

However, the United States military has declined the allegation, describing Tehran's account as entirely false and maintaining that all American fighter aircraft operating across the Middle East remain safe. The reported incident allegedly occurred amid growing military tensions between Washington and Tehran.

According to Iran's Army Public Relations Office, its domestically developed air defence network detected and tracked a US F-16 fighter jet flying over the Persian Gulf. Iranian military officials claimed that their forces subsequently launched a missile towards the aircraft, which reportedly exploded nearby and caused damage.

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Tehran further alleged that the pilot was forced to discontinue the assigned operation and divert the fighter jet towards a regional airport for an emergency landing. However, Iranian authorities did not disclose the airport's location or provide independently verifiable evidence confirming the aircraft's condition.

Responding to the claims, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a strong denial through its official social media channels. "Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE," CENTCOM stated. CENTCOM also maintained that all American military fighter aircraft operating throughout the Middle East were safe and accounted for.



The latest announcement follows several previous Iranian claims related to American military interference. Tehran has repeatedly alleged that its forces targeted US fighter aircraft, including F-35 and F-16 jets, although Washington has dismissed such incidents.

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Iranian officials further asserted that their forces had brought down 58 US drones, although these figures have not been independently verified. While, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has also claimed responsibility for intercepting and destroying an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

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