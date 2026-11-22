The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Nepal in the seventh match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22, in Doha, Qatar.

Both teams will be looking to register their first victory in the tournament after losing their respective opening matches.

UAE, led by Basil Hameed, suffered a 61-run defeat against defending champions Pakistan Shaheens in their opening Group B fixture. Nepal, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their campaign, losing to India A by 306 runs.

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The upcoming encounter will be important for both sides as they look to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive. UAE and Nepal are placed in Group B alongside India A and Pakistan Shaheens.

UAE vs Nepal: Match Date And Time

The UAE vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will take place on Sunday, November 22. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

UAE vs Nepal: Venue

The UAE vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Ground in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch UAE vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Telecast?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the UAE vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where To Watch UAE vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the UAE vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

UAE vs Nepal: Squads

UAE Squad: Basil Hameed (captain), Aftab Alam, Anshh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah, Ethan D'Souza, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Shahdad, Noorullah Ayobi, Omid Rehman, Sohaib Khan, Uddish Suri and Zahid Ali.

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Nepal Squad: Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Deepak Dumre, Arjun Kumal, Kushal Bhurtel, Basir Ahamad, Pawan Sarraf, Rashid Khan, Lokesh Bam, Nandan Yadav, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Ishan Pandey, Sundeep Jora, Dev Khanal and Abhishesh Gautam.

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