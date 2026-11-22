Gold, silver and base metals remain under pressure amid expectations of higher US interest rates, volatility in the artificial intelligence sector, and liquidity concerns. Kaynat Chainwala, AVP, Commodity Research at Kotak Neo, said the ongoing selloff is being driven largely by macroeconomic factors rather than a deterioration in the fundamentals of metals.

In an interview with NDTV Profit, Chainwala said gold has immediate support at $3,500 an ounce. If the price falls below that level, then it could drop to $3,400 and subsequently $3,270. The December Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be a key trigger for prices.

Gold Better Placed Than Silver

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Chainwala said demand for cash amid the global market selloff and a stronger dollar have added to pressure on precious metals.

"Gold looks like a better bet compared to silver as of now," she said, pointing to silver's higher volatility and industrial exposure.

She identified $35 to $40 as an important support zone for silver and said that if the price naps below $40, then it could decline towards $35. She also pointed out that the continued weakness in the AI sector could keep silver under pressure because of its industrial applications.

Despite the risk of further declines, Chainwala considers current gold prices attractive compared with levels above $5,500 seen in January.

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Copper, Aluminium Face Macro Headwinds

Copper and aluminium are also under pressure as a stronger dollar and concerns over AI-related investments weigh on sentiment.

Copper had rallied above $14,700 to record levels on expectations of US tariffs and growing data centre demand. However, uncertainty over returns from AI-related capital expenditure has raised concerns about future demand.

Chainwala said underlying market conditions in China still indicate tightening supply, with the Yangshan copper import premium nearing $200. Aluminium markets are also showing signs of tightness.

Copper is now more than 20% below its highs, making current levels attractive, she said. However, a further acceleration in US rate hikes could trigger another sharp correction.

“So, and right now, all of the factors that I said, all of the negatives are, you know, almost priced in. Only threat remains the Fed rate hike,” Chainwala said, adding that metals could otherwise consolidate around current levels.

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