Gold extended its losses on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly decline since March, as hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve and a sell-off in technology stocks weighed on prices. December gold futures fell 3.84% to Rs 1,22,561 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), from the previous close of Rs 1,27,452. The contract touched its lowest level since August 2025.

The price of 24-carat gold was Rs 12,286 per gram and Rs 1,22,860 per 10 grams. It was quoted at Rs 12,28,600 per 100 grams and Rs 1,22,86,000 per kilogram. The rates per ounce and per tola were Rs 3,48,302 and Rs 1,43,302, respectively.

For 22-carat gold, the quoted price was Rs 11,262 per gram and Rs 1,12,622 per 10 grams. It was quoted at Rs 11,26,217 per 100 grams and Rs 1,12,62,167 per kilogram. The rates per ounce and per tola were Rs 3,19,277 and Rs 1,31,360, respectively.

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Gold Rates Today

New Delhi

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - Rs 1,22,220

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - Rs 1,12,035

Mumbai

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,350

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,191

Thane

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,390

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,191

Kolkata

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,070

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 111,898

Chennai

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,550

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,338

Bangalore

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,290

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,099

Hyderabad

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,480

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,273

Pune

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,350

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,154

Chandigarh

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,200

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,017

Jaipur

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,330

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,136

Nagpur

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,390

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,191

Guwahati

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - Rs 122,650

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - Rs 112,429

Vishakhapatnam

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) - 122,540

Gold 22 Karat (Rs) - 112,328

Gold Outlook

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said MCX gold opened with a sharp gap down near Rs 1,23,630 and extended losses to trade around Rs 1,22,790, down approximately 3.7%. "Prices are testing the Rs 122,000–122,800 support zone, with a decisive breach potentially exposing the next downside cushion at Rs 1,18,000–1,19,000. On the upside, the Rs 1,26,300–1,27,000 region, which held as support until Thursday, has now turned into immediate resistance, followed by Rs 1,30,000–130,700. The RSI near 18 signals extremely oversold conditions, while the widening MACD gap points to intensifying bearish momentum. Although the oversold reading leaves scope for a sharp technical rebound, the price structure remains weak," said Ponmudi

MCX gold is holding up relatively better than silver, declining 3.7% against silver's 5.2% drop, as the latter's higher-beta characteristics amplify the sell-off. A firmer rupee, with USD/INR down around 0.2%, is adding marginally to domestic gold's losses by offering no currency-related cushion. The pressure also reflects the sharp correction in international prices, with COMEX gold falling below $3,550 for the first time since September 2025.

Ponmudi said, "The near-term bias remains negative, with a sustained recovery above Rs 127,000 needed to stabilise the technical outlook. On the downside, a decisive break below Rs 1,22,000 could accelerate losses towards Rs 119,000, despite deeply oversold momentum conditions."

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