Dhanush and Mammootty-starrer OM: Operation Mole has opened well at the box office, recording a strong response on its first day in theatres. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film had generated considerable buzz ahead of its release, with its opening-day collection indicating a promising start.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

OM: Operation Mole has collected Rs 4.35 crore net in India on Day 1 across 2,052 shows so far. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 4.35 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 5.13 crore. The final figures are yet to be reported.

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Language-Wise Collection

On Day 1, the film collected Rs 3.67 crore from its Tamil version across 1,466 shows, followed by Rs 64 lakh from the Telugu version across 402 shows and Rs 4 lakh from the Hindi version across 184 shows. The final language-wise figures are awaited.

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About OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole follows multiple characters whose lives intersect amid a larger conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as “Siya”. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja.

The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.

Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography, and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

OM: Operation Mole was released in theatres on November 20 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu with a runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

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