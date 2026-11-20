The Centre has approved a medical college at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh's Sarangpur campus, with an investment of Rs 456 crore and an annual intake of 125 MBBS students, Health Minister JP Nadda announced on Friday.

In a post on X, Nadda called it "a major boost to medical education and healthcare infrastructure". He said the college will sit on 50.76 acres and will have modern laboratories, advanced simulation facilities, clinical training and research infrastructure.

Part Of A Larger Target

Nadda linked the move to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of adding 75,000 medical seats in five years. "More doctors. Better healthcare access. Stronger communities," he wrote, adding that the government's commitment is to build a "healthier, stronger and Viksit Bharat".

A Long-Awaited Project

The announcement ends years of waiting. The Sarangpur satellite centre was first proposed in 2017, according to Medical Dialogues.

Following observations from the Finance Ministry, PGIMER submitted a revised project report worth Rs 456 crore in September 2026, and the Department of Expenditure had granted in-principle approval for a 125-seat MBBS college at Sarangpur.

Earlier plans had envisaged 100 seats, and a 2023 Tribune report put the estimated cost at Rs 476 crore.

The land was transferred to the institute by the Chandigarh administration for Rs 180.7 crore on a 33-year leasehold basis.

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MBBS From 2027

PGIMER, a postgraduate-focused institute, has never run an MBBS programme. In September, it decided to start the course from its existing main campus from the 2027 academic session without waiting for the Sarangpur building. It will begin with 50 seats and raise the intake to 125 over three to four years once the new campus is ready.

The college is expected to ease pressure on Chandigarh's limited MBBS seats. Earlier reports noted that Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 had only 92 general-category seats. The Sarangpur facilities could also decentralise patient care and relieve pressure on the main campus.

Admissions will depend on approval from the National Medical Commission, which regulates medical colleges, and on the final start date announced by PGIMER.

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