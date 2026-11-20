With soaring summer heat making cooling appliances increasingly essential, their high prices continue to pose a challenge for households on tight budgets. An inventive solution developed by a school student in Jhansi has offered a glimpse of how affordable technology can help address this problem.

In 2017, Kalyani Srivastava, then a Class 12 student at Lokamanya Tilak Inter College, built a compact air cooler for Rs 1,800. The device, known as the 'Desi AC', was conceived with Bundelkhand residents' needs in mind.

The drought-affected region regularly experiences intense summer heat, while expensive air conditioners are beyond the budgets of many families. Srivastava's creation showed that simple, inexpensive innovations can provide practical solutions to everyday problems.

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Rather than adopting the complicated cooling technology found in commercial air conditioners, Srivastava opted for an uncomplicated design using readily available materials. Her model consists of a thermocol ice box fitted with a 12-volt DC fan.

Air from the surroundings is drawn into the box and passed over ice before being channelled into the room through a bent outlet pipe.

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Solar energy supplies the power needed to operate the fan, allowing the cooler to function without depending on the electricity grid. This feature could prove useful in villages where power supply is often unreliable.

As per reports, the device can reduce the temperature inside a room by approximately 4°C to 5°C in an hour. The actual cooling effect depends on the room's ventilation, moisture levels in the air and how regularly the ice is replenished.

Srivastava's low-cost innovation attracted attention beyond her hometown, earning appreciation from several prominent figures, including RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka. In a post on X, Goenka praised the 16-year-old student, calling her a "saviour for heat-stricken rural people".

He also described the device as the world's cheapest eco-friendly air conditioner. The invention received recognition beyond social media, with Srivastava's prototype securing a place in a national-level model competition associated with IIT Delhi.

The interest surrounding the project reflects the need for cooling options that are both affordable and environmentally conscious. Higher raw material expenses, currency movements and changes in regulatory requirements have contributed to the price escalation.

Although Srivastava's ice-based cooler cannot match the performance of conventional air conditioning systems, it demonstrates how inexpensive, locally developed solutions can address specific community needs.

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