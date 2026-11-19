Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has followed a daily exercise routine for nearly 25 years, making fitness a regular part of his schedule even as his professional responsibilities have grown. Now 59, Nadella said he starts his mornings with exercise and makes time for the gym even when he is travelling.

In an interview with 20VC host Harry Stebbings, Nadella said he used to run but has switched to walking on an incline because his knees are no longer as strong. He added that he rarely misses a workout, regardless of his location or jet lag.

“I get up every morning. I used to be able to run,” Nadella said, recalling how the routine became a habit over the years. “In spite of any jet lag, wherever I am, I hit the gym every day.”

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Fitness has been a part of Nadella's life since childhood. In a 2021 interview with Men's Journal, he spoke about growing up playing cricket and running cross-country. However, he said exercise took a back seat when work became his priority in his twenties.

Nadella later found renewed motivation to focus on his health after the birth of his son, who has cerebral palsy. He said maintaining his fitness also helped him manage his responsibilities at home. At the time, his morning routine included 15 minutes of stretching followed by 30 minutes of cardio. He continued exercising even after late-night flights and during periods of jet lag.

In the same interview, Nadella also spoke about another morning habit he followed for six years. He would sit up in bed, place his feet on the floor and think of one thing he was grateful for and looking forward to that day.

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