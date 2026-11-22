A horrific accident on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway has claimed the lives of nine members of the same family, including children, while injuring six others, according to an NDTV report on Sunday.

The incident took place around 2:00 a.m. near Shambhupura village last night when a speeding 'Cruiser' vehicle rammed a truck parked on the roadside, the report stated.

Rhe vehicle was carrying 15 people from a single family, who hailed from Maharashtra and were returning after a visit to Khatu Shyamji in Rajasthan. The accident may have occurred as the driver dozed off at the wheel, as per preliminary reports. The names of the deceased include Usha Bai, Sushila, Kailash, Sanvi, Sajjan, Anita, Babulal, Jahnavi and Madhavi.

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The six injured persons were sent to the New Medical College Hospital in an ambulance, where they are currently undergoing treatment. City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam reached the spot after receiving the news of the accident. Police and rescue teams extracted those trapped inside the vehicle and ensured the injured were taken to the hospital.

A medical team has also been deployed at the hospital to attend to the victims. Police and administrative officials, including the Additional District Magistrate (ADM-City), reached both the accident site and the hospital to assess the situation.

Confirming the death of nine people, Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi called the incident "deeply tragic and painful".

"They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family. Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover," he told ANI. The officer added that the post-mortem procedures are being conducted for those who lost their lives in the accident.

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