Dhanush and Mammootty's latest release, O.M - Operation Mole, has opened its theatrical journey on a promising note, drawing Tamil, Telugu and Hindi audiences. The action-drama has maintained box office momentum during its opening weekend, with its domestic earnings continuing to rise as the third day progresses. So far, day 3 collections show the film has earned lesser than the opening day.

Day 3 Box Office Performance

According to the latest Sacnilk figures, the film has collected an estimated Rs 25 lakh in India net revenue on Day 3 from 196 tracked shows. The Tamil version accounts for the entire reported amount so far, earning Rs 25 lakh through 184 screenings.

With the latest reported earnings, the film's cumulative India net collection stands at Rs 33.75 crore, while its domestic gross revenue has reached Rs 39.20 crore. The film had already generated considerable business during its first two days, establishing a strong opening across its primary markets.

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Bookings for Day 4 have also begun, with 1.66 lakh tickets sold across 2,872 screenings. The advance booking revenue has reached Rs 2.09 crore, including blocked seats, while the figure without blocked seats stands at Rs 1.76 crore.

What Is O.M - Operation Mole About?

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M - Operation Mole brings together multiple characters whose lives connected each other through a conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya.

Sai Pallavi appears as ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, and Sreeleela plays Roja. The supporting cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who portrays Krishnaiah.

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Initially announced in November 2024, the film marked Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, O.M - Operation Mole arrived in theatres on November 20, with a runtime of two hours and 58 minutes.

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