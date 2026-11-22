Diljit Dosanjh took a dig at the objections to his songs about alcohol during his concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday evening. Bringing up a Coldplay track he said he liked, the singer wondered aloud how lyrics about feeling “drunk and high” could pass without a fuss.

“Pabandi mujh par hi lagani hai,” he quipped.

Dosanjh had opened his remarks by telling fans that performing at the Ahmedabad stadium had been a long-standing wish. His tours had already taken him to Wembley, he said, but playing at this venue was something he had always wanted to do.

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“We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium. We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I had always wished for. You people have fulfilled that dream. Thank you so much. I love you,” he said.

When he turned to the fuss over his lyrics, Dosanjh said he liked the Coldplay song he had singled out. What puzzled him, he said, was how differently similar references were received when he sang them.

The four songs that drew objections

Ahead of the Ahmedabad concert, Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, an associate professor of sociology at PGGC-46 in Chandigarh, had called on Dosanjh to leave four songs off his setlist. Dharennavar alleged that their lyrics promote alcohol, drugs and gun culture.

The four songs he named were “Patiala Peg”, “Panj Tara”, “Je Bichcho Feem Labbiya” and “Jatt Utthe Fire Karda”. Dharennavar also said he would approach the Gujarat High Court with a contempt of court plea if Dosanjh performed them.

Onstage, Dosanjh took a detour from Coldplay to Honolulu. He told the audience he was born and brought up in India, throwing in the Hawaiian city as an unlikely alternative. He also pointed out that all the musicians who travel the world with him are Indian.

Dosanjh said he was enjoying himself and taking the whole thing in good humour. He even borrowed a line from his thank-you to the crowd, sending an “I love you” to his critics as well. Then came one last quip. If someone poked him, he said, he'd have an answer ready.

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