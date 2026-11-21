Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran will not accept a deal with Washington merely to end the current deadlock, insisting that any agreement must prevent a renewal of the US-Israel war against Iran.

Araghchi made the remarks in an interview with a state-run Iranian newspaper, according to Al Jazeera. "What is the point of reaching an agreement today if it is violated two months later and war resumes?" he asked.

"Not every agreement is worth accepting simply to escape the current situation," he said.

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Araghchi pointed out that fighting resumed just 15 days after the June ceasefire agreement. His comments suggest Tehran wants binding assurances this time, rather than a pause that could collapse again.

On the nuclear file, Araghchi said mediators had put forward several proposals on Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles. He reportedly maintained that enrichment cannot be addressed separately from Tehran's other demands.

He added that the negotiating committee of Iran's Supreme National Security Council would review any proposed agreement before the council gives its final approval.

Background to the Stalemate

The war began on 28 February, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Contacts between Tehran and Washington to end the eight-month conflict are continuing, Iran said on 2 November, after days of talks with Qatari mediators produced altered proposals but no breakthrough.

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Tehran has set seven conditions for agreeing to a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, after which peace talks would restart through a Qatari mediator. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected those demands as unacceptable.

Hormuz Shipping Under Strain

The impasse continues to weigh on global energy flows. Only five commodity vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 7 November, and trade intelligence firm Kpler recorded none the following day.

Some US officials had told Axios that President Donald Trump might order a return to combat operations after the US midterm elections in November. Those elections have now taken place.

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