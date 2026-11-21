Sri Lanka A will face Hong Kong, China, in their second Group A match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Saturday, November 21, in Doha, Qatar.

Sri Lanka A, led by Pavan Rathnayake, began their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan A on November 19. They will now look to continue their winning run and strengthen their position in the group.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Bangladesh A in their opening match. The team will be keen to bounce back and register its first victory of the tournament.

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The 2026 edition of the Rising Stars Asia Cup features eight teams competing in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka A, Hong Kong, Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A are placed in Group A, while India A, Pakistan Shaheens, Nepal and the UAE make up Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The tournament final will take place on November 29.

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong: Date

The Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, November 21.

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong: Time

The Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong match will begin at 11:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong: Venue

The match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Ground in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD in India.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong: Recent Results

Sri Lanka A began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan A on November 19.

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Hong Kong, on the other hand, lost their opening match against Bangladesh A by eight wickets.

Both teams are part of Group A and will be looking to secure a win to improve their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

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