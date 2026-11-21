Spend Rs 100 on tomatoes and the farmer who grew them gets about Rs 33. Spend the same on milk and the dairy farmer gets about Rs 70. That gap is at the heart of a question Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath raised on X. India built Amul for milk.

Who will build something of that scale for fruits and vegetables?

India grows the most. Who buys it?



India is the world's largest producer of milk, bananas and mangoes. Of the three, milk has an established system that gives farmers an assured buyer. Kamath argues that the difference shows up in what farmers earn and how sharply prices move.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The charts he shared put the farmer's share of every Rs 100 spent at Rs 70 for milk, Rs 37 for potatoes and Rs 33 for tomatoes. Between 2015 and 2025, milk's biggest one-year price jump was 10%. For potatoes, it was 107%. For tomatoes, 202%. The charts cite MoSPI price data, RBI working papers from October 2024 and the National Dairy Development Board.

How milk got a buyer twice a day

In 1970, India had about 110 grams of milk available per person per day, roughly half a glass. Operation Flood, which ran from 1970 to 1996, gave farmers somewhere to sell their milk every day. Village cooperatives bought it morning and evening. District unions processed it. State federations sold it under their own brands.

With a buyer they could count on, farmers had a reason to produce more. By 2024–25, daily milk availability had reached about 485 grams per person, and India accounted for roughly a quarter of global production.

Even Amul had to create a market for its surplus winter milk. It built a processing plant and a brand that could sell what farmers produced.

A tomato can't wait in a godown

Grain can sit in a warehouse for months. A tomato can spoil in days. India has about 403 lakh tonnes of cold storage capacity, but much of the infrastructure needed to get produce there is missing.

The country has around 19,000 refrigerated trucks against an estimated need of 62,000. It has about 1,300 pack-houses, where produce is first sorted and cooled near the farm, against a requirement of roughly 70,000. The charts, citing NABCONS data presented to the Lok Sabha, put annual fruit and vegetable losses at about Rs 57,000 crore.

The business at the other end of a 10-minute delivery

Quick commerce can get tomatoes to your door in 10 minutes. Kamath sees the next big consumer business in the stretch from the farm to the first cold shed.

He points to three models. Amul, founded in 1946, built a farmer cooperative and now has annual brand turnover above Rs 1 lakh crore. New Zealand's Zespri, established in 1999, sells fruit globally through a grower model backed by law, with sales of NZ$5.9 billion. Suguna Foods, dating to 1990, works with contract farmers and has operating income of about Rs 9,100 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.