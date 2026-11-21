Dhanush's latest Tamil action thriller and Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole, has made a strong box office debut as the film released in cinemas on November 20. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie registered an impressive worldwide gross collection of Rs 31.55 crore on its opening day.

In the domestic market, O.M: Operation Mole earned Rs 17.70 crore net on its first day as the film was screened across 6,628 shows nationwide. The Tamil version emerged as the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 13.35 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 4 crore.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed Rs 35 lakh. Overall, the film's India gross collection stood at Rs 20.55 crore.

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The movie also recorded a promising performance in international markets. It reportedly earned Rs 11 crore in overseas gross collections on its opening day. Combining its domestic and international earnings, the Dhanush-starrer took its worldwide box office total to Rs 31.55 crore.

The opening-day figures have outstand the film compared to the of several previous Dhanush releases. It has comfortably beaten Kara, which collected Rs 6.20 crore on its first day, along with Raayan and Kuberaa, even surpassed the record for Dhanush's biggest opener Tere Ishk Mein which had previously held with Rs 16 crore.

About O.M: Operation Mole

O.M: Operation Mole is a spy-action thriller movie featuring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in key roles. The story follows an IPS officer Nithy Reddy (Sai Pallavi), heading a special task force, who assigns undercover operative Pazhani (Dhanush) to infiltrate an international red sandalwood smuggling network operating between Tamil Nadu and Dubai.

Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, the powerful and ruthless head of the smuggling gang. The supporting cast includes Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans.

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The film marks Dhanush's 55th outing as a lead actor. After an impressive first-day performance, all eyes are now on its weekend collections to see whether the film can continue its successful box office run.

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