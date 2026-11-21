Grand Theft Auto 6 generated an estimated $3.8 billion (£2.9bn) in sales on its first full day, according to Take-Two Interactive, making it the biggest launch in entertainment history.

The parent company of Rockstar Games said on Friday that the figure covers sales through the end of Thursday. Take-Two described it as a record "across any medium", and said the game had already sold 32.5 million copies in pre-orders.

Beating Films and Its Own Predecessor

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The haul far exceeds that of Hollywood's biggest releases. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the year's top-grossing film so far, has earned about $2.5 billion across its entire cinema run. GTA 6 also dwarfs its predecessor: GTA V took $1.15 billion in its first five days when it launched 13 years ago.

Analysts say the game could climb higher. Niko Partners expects GTA 6 to earn more than $3 billion in sales this year alone, which would place it among the highest-grossing entertainment releases ever. Even so, Gone with the Wind, at an inflation-adjusted $4.5 billion, remains ahead for now.

Internet Traffic Surges Worldwide

Demand was visible online. Cloudflare reported that PS5 downloads in the UK peaked at 8.6 times normal levels around launch. Traffic to Rockstar's online services rose to 11.2 times normal in Australia and 9.3 times on the US East Coast.

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New Zealand, where the game became available first, saw a 14.8-fold spike hours earlier, suggesting some players switched regions for early access.

Console Split and Market Impact

Research firm Sensor Tower estimates that about three-quarters of sales came on PlayStation 5, with the rest on Xbox. It also expects the game to cut the time players spend on other single-player titles by 10%.

A Costly, Long-Awaited Release

GTA 6 is estimated to have cost more than $1 billion to develop, which would make it the most expensive video game ever made. Set in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, it follows two small-time criminals, Lucia and Jason. Fans have waited 13 years for a new mainline instalment, and several delays heightened anticipation.

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Rockstar has yet to announce a PC version or a date for its multiplayer expansion. If GTA V is any guide, online play could add substantially to revenue through in-game purchases.

Controversy Follows the Franchise

The game's graphic content has led to censorship in Japan, and like earlier GTA titles it is not approved for sale in mainland China. In the US, police departments have used the launch to remind players that street racing and gun violence remain serious crimes.

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