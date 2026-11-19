US President Donald Trump is weighing plans for another round of extensive military strikes on Iran, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing US and Israeli officials briefed on the discussions.

The officials said Trump has not yet made a decision.

According to the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing Washington to join a campaign of airstrikes lasting four to seven days.

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Israel has warned that Iran is rebuilding its missile and drone stocks and advancing its chemical and biological weapons programmes, the report said. Mossad chief Roman Gofman held meetings in Washington last week, including with CIA director John Ratcliffe.

A spokesman for Netanyahu said the prime minister had always acted to "safeguard the security" of Israel. A senior Israeli official disputed that Netanyahu had pressured Trump, the paper said.

Military Build-Up in the Region

Officials told the newspaper that the US has gathered warships, fighter jets and bombers for a short, intense campaign. Likely targets include Iran's drone and missile arsenal, energy facilities and Revolutionary Guards command posts.

A third aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, arrived this week, only the second time since the 2003 Iraq war that three have been in the region. The USS George Washington has since headed back to the Pacific. B-1 and B-2 bombers have been on 96-hour notice for weeks. Personnel have been pulled from some bases, and a Patriot battery was delivered to Israel.

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The Pentagon declined to comment but said "all options remain on the table".

Divisions in Washington

There are reportedly deep differences within the administration over the intelligence and over the wisdom of renewed strikes, especially after midterm elections in which voters showed displeasure with a war that has pushed up prices.

Trump has wavered in recent months, at times calling the war over and at others suggesting he could strike again to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon. He recently told Vice President JD Vance to drop a negotiating effort, the report said. A US official told the paper that economic pressure had devastated Iran, but that all options remained available.

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Israel's Calculations

The report said Israel's planning also includes strikes on nuclear sites and on Iran's energy infrastructure, which Trump has not agreed to. It added that Netanyahu leads a caretaker government after last month's elections, and that renewed fighting could complicate the opposition's attempt to form a government.

Background

The war began nearly eight months ago. A fragile ceasefire has held since 8 April. Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz has largely cut the Persian Gulf's oil and gas exports off from the global economy, sending energy prices soaring.

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