The US Navy's top civilian official has said some of the munitions fired in the war against Iran were past their expiry and had to be recoded before use, comparing them to bread that can be revived after going stale.

Hung Cao, the acting Navy Secretary, made the remarks at his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, while discussing munitions supply for Operation Epic Fury.

"A lot of the munitions we use in Epic Fury were actually, we were able to recode those. They were Code Echo, Code Foxtrot, which means they're expired," Cao told senators.

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He then drew the comparison that has since gone viral. "I came from a poor family, right? Things like bread don't expire. You just rub some water on... and it's good to go," he said. "For some of these munitions we recoded them. And so we're able to shoot off the expired munitions."

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Cao made the comments while answering questions on whether industry can produce enough solid rocket motors, the propulsion units used in many missiles. He said officials were "looking at every single which way" to make that happen.

Hearing Seen As Contentious

Cao faced off with several senators during the hearing and compared munitions to "stale bread."

The Senate Armed Services Committee is considering his nomination as he seeks to take over the job permanently. Cao has been acting secretary since April, after the departure of John Phelan.

He took charge on 22 April, while US forces were already conducting combat operations against Iran. The White House sent his nomination to the Senate in September.

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Munitions Stockpile Under Scrutiny

The remarks add to questions about how the war has strained American stockpiles. At a previous Senate hearing, Cao confirmed the US was pausing a $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan, saying it was meant to ensure enough munitions for Epic Fury, which he said the US had "plenty" of.

Experts have argued that this justification makes no sense, given the long processing times for such sales.

Epic Fury is the US-Israel joint military operation against Iran.

Cao did not say in his remarks how many expired munitions were used, which types they were, or how they performed once recoded.

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