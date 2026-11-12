Trump Rules Out Deal With Iran: 'Those Days Have Since Long Passed'

US President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of a deal with Iran, saying that "those days have long since passed".



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US does not need an agreement with Tehran and claimed that Washington already has control over Iran's money and the Strait.

In the same post, Trump said he had asked Vice President JD Vance to focus his attention on what he described as widespread corruption and crime in cities and states governed by Democrats.

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The US President named named Minnesota, California and Illinois among the states that are alleged were poorly managed and affected by corruption. 4

He claimed that billions of dollars were being stolen every month and argued that tackling such activities could help balance the US budget.

"CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership's blood! We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT," Trump wrote in his post.

Referring to Iran, Trump said the US did not need a deal with the country, adding that the possibility of an agreement belonged to the past.

"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed," he noted.

Trump also claimed that the US had secured hundreds of billions of dollars belonging to Iran and had control over the Strait. However, he did not provide further details about these claims in the post about whether these are correct or not.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump's latest statement indicating that he is ruling out a negotiated agreement with Iran.

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