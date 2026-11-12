Should You Put A Comma In Your Password? The Truth Behind A Viral Post

A viral social media post has sparked a debate over whether adding a comma to your password can protect your personal information if a data breach occurs.

The post claims that including a comma (,) in a password could disrupt leaked data files and make it difficult for hackers to read or process the information.

The claim gained traction on X after a user, William Alves (@lavemowill), shared the suggestion on November 12.

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The post advised people to always include a comma in their passwords, arguing that if their credentials were exposed in a data leak, the character could break the CSV file containing the stolen information.

The user also tagged Grok, which is X's AI chatbot, asking it to confirm the claim.

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The discussion gained further attention after AGTP Insights shared an explanation of the viral claim. The post highlighted how a comma could interfere with the way certain leaked data files are organised, but also pointed out why the trick may not work as expected.

How Does The Comma Password Trick Work?

The claim is based on how CSV (Comma-Separated Values) files store information. These files are commonly used to organise and transfer data, with commas separating individual entries or fields.

For instance, if a leaked database is exported into a CSV file without properly handling special characters, a comma within a password could be mistaken for a separator. This may shift the data into different columns and disrupt the file's structure.

However, this does not mean that adding a comma will automatically make a password safer or prevent hackers from accessing leaked information.

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