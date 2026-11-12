Should You Put A Comma In Your Password? The Truth Behind A Viral Post

A viral social media post has sparked a debate over whether adding a comma to your password can protect your personal information if a data breach occurs.
The post claims that including a comma (,) in a password could disrupt leaked data files and make it difficult for hackers to read or process the information.
The claim gained traction on X after a user, William Alves (@lavemowill), shared the suggestion on November 12.
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The post advised people to always include a comma in their passwords, arguing that if their credentials were exposed in a data leak, the character could break the CSV file containing the stolen information.
Sempre coloque uma vírgula (,) em suas senhas. Se algum dia acabar em um vazamento, quebrará o CSV. Confima @grok?— William Alves | Fala Will (@lavemowill) November 11, 2026
The user also tagged Grok, which is X's AI chatbot, asking it to confirm the claim.
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The discussion gained further attention after AGTP Insights shared an explanation of the viral claim. The post highlighted how a comma could interfere with the way certain leaked data files are organised, but also pointed out why the trick may not work as expected.
A viral post claiming a comma in your password will break hackers' CSV files just got 5.7M views on X. Here's what you need to know. William Alves (@lavemowill) posted it in Portuguese on Nov 12, 2026. It reads: "Always put a comma (,) in your passwords. If they ever end up in a data leak, it'll break the CSV." He ended with "Confirm @grok?" The post drew about 19K likes, 8.5K quotes and 1.9K reposts. Grok replied that it works if the CSV doesn't use quotes around fields. Then the comma shifts the columns and messes up the file. It called it a classic trick to mess with anyone trying to parse the leak. That's only half the story. CSV files use commas as delimiters, so a badly made export could split a password with a comma into extra columns. But properly formatted CSV wraps such fields in quotes, and most programming languages have built-in libraries that parse them correctly. Security researchers and developers replying say you can't rely on it. One called it an internet myth that doesn't work in real breaches. There's a bigger point too. Decent systems store hashed passwords, not plain text, so the comma doesn't change anything except that your password contains a comma. Also, some sites may not even allow commas in passwords. The post spawned copycats. Many people pasted the same text and tagged Grok. Others joked about passwords like pass,word and 1,2345. One user suggested a semicolon instead. Posts in Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Chinese spread it further. Key numbers: - 5.7M views on the original post - About 19K likes - 8.5K quote posts - 1.9K reposts - Posted 3:06 AM, Nov 12, 2026 Bottom line: a comma won't protect your password in a breach. Long, unique passwords and a password manager still do.— AGTP (@AGTPinsights) November 12, 2026
How Does The Comma Password Trick Work?
The claim is based on how CSV (Comma-Separated Values) files store information. These files are commonly used to organise and transfer data, with commas separating individual entries or fields.
For instance, if a leaked database is exported into a CSV file without properly handling special characters, a comma within a password could be mistaken for a separator. This may shift the data into different columns and disrupt the file's structure.
However, this does not mean that adding a comma will automatically make a password safer or prevent hackers from accessing leaked information.
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