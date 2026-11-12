As Ramayana Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore, Ravi Dubey Shares Behind-The-Scenes Moments With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi

Ravie Dubey is riding high on the blockbuster success of his latest film, Ramayana. The actor, who plays the role of Lakshmana in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic, has been earning praise for his performance in the film.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the film is witnessing a strong run at the box office and is now inching closer to the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide.

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As the film approaches the milestone, Ravie took to Instagram to share a series of candid behind-the-scenes pictures with his co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. One of the pictures also featured producer Namit Malhotra.

Sharing the glimpses from the sets, the actor captioned the post, “Thousand reasons to be happy :) :)”

His wife Sargun Mehta reacted to the post with a playful comment. She wrote, “Nobody believes me when I say that I also see BTS on Instagram,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Celebrities Praise Ravie Dubey's Performance As Lakshmana

Ravie Dubey's portrayal of Lakshmana has received appreciation from several celebrities. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to applaud the actor, calling him brilliant in the role. He praised Ravie's portrayal of a loyal and loving brother, adding that his performance moved him and brought a smile to his face.

Rapper Badshah also praised Ramayana's casting choices and credited casting director Mukesh Chhabra for his work. He specifically described Ravie's selection of Lakshmana as a “master stroke.”

The OG Lakshmana Sunil Lahri, who played the role in Ramanand Sagar's iconic Tv series, said the innocence and intensity expected of the character were visible in the film and extended his wishes for its success.

All About Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend covers Ravana's backstory, setting up the tale till his abduction of Sita after a fight with Jatayu. It also shows Ram's childhood and upbringing, his marriage to Sita, the circumstances of his 14-year exile, and his vow to bring Sita back from Ravana.

The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The lineup also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu.

Co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana has collected Rs 511.10 crore net in India and Rs 934.55 crore worldwide in just seven days of release, as per Sacnilk.

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