Ranbir Kapoor's Double Role In Ramayana: Viral Video Shows His Transformation Into Parashuram

Ranbir Kapoor's Parashurama look in Ramayana is getting attention after prosthetics artist Tom Mee shared a behind-the-scenes video from the actor's transformation.

Ranbir Kapoor's Parashurama Transformation

Ranbir Kapoor plays both Lord Rama and Parashurama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The BTS video shared by Tom Mee shows Ranbir during the makeup and prosthetics process for his Parashurama look.

Sharing the video, Tom Mee wrote, “Prosthetics for Parasuram, Part One. I'm the lucky one! Because my favourite art and my favourite artist came together in one moment. Not everyone gets to experience that, and I feel truly blessed to be one of them.”

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The video captures different stages of the transformation, showing the prosthetic work being done on Ranbir to create the character.

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Ranbir Kapoor As Parashurama

Parashurama is known by several names, including Rama Jamadagni and Bhargava Rama. He is regarded as the sixth avatar of Vishnu and is also counted among the Chiranjivi, or immortals, in Hindu tradition.

In the Ramayana, Parashurama meets Rama after his marriage to Sita while Rama is returning to Ayodhya. He challenges Rama before recognising his divine identity and later withdraws to continue his spiritual practices.

Parashurama also appears in the Mahabharata and is described as the teacher of warriors such as Bhishma, Drona and Karna.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film's first part was released on November 5, 2026.

Along with Ranbir, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Arun Govil and Lara Dutta feature as King Dasharath and Kaikeyi, respectively.

The first part follows Rama's journey from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya and Sita's abduction by Ravana. It ends with Rama vowing to rescue her.

The film features music by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with Terry Notary and Guy Norris handling the action choreography. The second part will continue Rama's search for Sita and introduce Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. It is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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