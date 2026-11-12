India To Play Pakistan In Blockbuster Under 19 Asia Cup Final After Dominant Win Vs Afghanistan In SF

India U19 team will face Pakistan U19 in the final of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, November 14.

India and Pakistan booked their places in the final after winning their respective semi-final matches on Thursday.

India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in a comfortable run chase. Afghanistan set India a target of 237 runs in 50 overs, but the Indian team chased it down in 36.5 overs, losing just two wickets.

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India's openers provided a strong start, with captain Lakshya Raichandani leading the way with a brilliant 93 off 90 balls. Aryavir Sehwag also played a crucial knock, scoring 51 runs off 57 deliveries.

VK Vineeth further strengthened India's position with an unbeaten-looking contribution of 57 off 62 balls, helping the team complete the chase comfortably.

With the ball, Ishan Sood was India's standout performer, picking up three wickets in nine overs while conceding 43 runs.

In the other semi-final, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets to secure their place in the final. Chasing a target of 139 runs, Pakistan completed the chase in just 21.5 overs to register a convincing victory.

With both teams securing dominant wins in their respective semi-finals, India and Pakistan will now face each other in the final.

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