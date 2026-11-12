'Some Boundaries Should Never Be Crossed': Vivian Dsena Backs Jay Bhanushali Over Bigg Boss 20 Controversy

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 has become a hotbed of non-stop drama, unexpected twists and turns, and intense brawls. A recent incident where contestants brought Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's seven-year-old daughter Tara into their arguments has sparked a debate online.

After the episode aired, Jay called them out for crossing a line. Now, actor and Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena has extended his support to the former couple, saying children should never be dragged into adults' battles.

Vivian said he has also experienced a similar situation during his time on the reality show, but there should be certain boundaries that contestants must never cross, regardless of how intense the game gets.

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Vivian Dsena Says Children Should Not Be Dragged Into Bigg Boss 20 Fights

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vivian explained why the incident compelled him to break his usual silence on matters related to Bigg Boss. He extended support to both Mahhi and Jay, emphasising that children should never become part of adults' disagreements.

“Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I've consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence. Having experienced something similar when my daughter's name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent,” he wrote.

‘Tara Has Absolutely Nothing To Do With This Game,' Says Vivian

Vivian added, “You can like, dislike someone, question their game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult's battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game.”

Concluding his note, Vivian wrote, “@mahhivij, stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @ijaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength. Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children and family members out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house.”

What Is The Bigg Boss 20 Controversy Involving Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali?

The controversy unfolded during a recent captaincy task on Bigg Boss 20, in which contestants had to provoke a fellow housemate into displaying a particular emotion. Mahhi Vij became one of the targets, with the opposing team trying different ways to make her lose her composure. During the task, Yung DSA and Kanika Mann brought up Mahhi's seven-year-old daughter, Tara.

Yung DSA reportedly made remarks about Tara growing up and feeling ashamed of her mother's actions. Kanika Mann also reportedly said that she would never want to meet Mahhi's children.

The comments did not go down well with Jay Bhanushali, who took to Instagram to express his disappointment and criticised Yung DSA, Kanika Mann and Love Gill for involving his daughter in the arguments.

In his note, Jay stressed that contestants were free to question Mahhi's gameplay but should not involve her children, motherhood or personal life in the game.

What Did Jay Bhanushali Say About The Controversy?

Sharing his reaction on Instagram, Jay wrote, “After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. I had decided that I will never speak about anyone's game play or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed. JUST FOR A TASK-Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother's actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, and Love Gill's mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter. Tara is a 7 years old baby. She is not a contestant of Bigg Boss. Getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense.”

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He further added, “Honestly, why are our children being dragged into something they have absolutely no connection with? Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary. As a father, I don't want my children growing up with a trauma that Tara's name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children's peace and innocence will always come first.”

After 14 years of marriage, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation in January 2026. The former couple share a daughter, Tara, and have also been foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer.

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