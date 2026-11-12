Ola Electric Q2 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 362 Crore, But 39% Revenue Plunge Spells Concern

Ola Electric Ltd., net loss narrowed to Rs 362 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27 from the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.

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Ola Electric Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 362 crore vs loss of Rs 418 crore YoY

Revenue Down 39% at Rs 421 crore vs Rs 690 crore YoY

Ebitda Loss at Rs 218 crore vs loss of Rs 203 crore YoY

(This is a developing story.)

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