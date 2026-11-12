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Ola Electric Q2 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 362 Crore, But 39% Revenue Plunge Spells Concern

Ola Electric's revenue fell 39% to Rs 421 crore, from Rs 690 crore in the year ago period.

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Ola Electric Q2 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 362 Crore, But 39% Revenue Plunge Spells Concern
Ola Electric's revenue fell 39% to Rs 421 crore.
Photo Source: Ola Electric/X

Ola Electric Ltd., net loss narrowed to Rs 362 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27 from the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ola Electric Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Loss at Rs 362 crore vs loss of Rs 418 crore YoY
  • Revenue Down 39% at Rs 421 crore vs Rs 690 crore YoY
  • Ebitda Loss at Rs 218 crore vs loss of Rs 203 crore YoY

(This is a developing story.)

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