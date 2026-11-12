'This Is All Thanks To Him’: Emraan Hashmi 'Blames’ Aditya Datt For His 'Serial Kisser’ Image After 20 Years

Emraan Hashmi is looking back at one of the most talked-about phases of his career with a sense of humour. The actor recently spoke about his early image and his latest collaboration with filmmaker Aditya Datt.

Emraan Hashmi Jokes About His Serial Kisser Image

At the trailer launch of Gunmaaster G9 in Pune, Emraan Hashmi joked about the ‘serial kisser' image he developed early in his career. He jokingly credited director Aditya Datt for the way parents reacted whenever his films appeared on television.

Emraan said, “These were the films that, whenever they aired on TV, parents would decide it was time to send their children to bed.” He added, “This is all thanks to him (Aditya Datt). I've been dealing with the consequences for 20 years.”

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The actor shared the stage with Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Aditya Datt and producer Deepak Mukut at the event.

Emraan Hashmi On Reuniting With Aditya Datt

Gunmaaster G9 marks Emraan's reunion with Aditya Datt after their earlier collaborations on Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai. The actor is also working with composer Himesh Reshammiya again, almost 21 years after Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005).

Emraan said he, Aditya and Himesh had discussed several stories over the years before finding the right project. “I think when we wanted to collaborate again; there were several stories we discussed,” he said. “But we were clear that whenever we came together for a film, it should be a celebration of cinema, something we would enjoy watching as fans when we go to the theatre.”

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Talking about the film, he added, “When people come together to collaborate, I feel Gunmaaster G9 has come together really well. It is the kind of commercial film where, once you enter the theatre, you get completely absorbed in its world. You will be entertained throughout. This is a big film, and it is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen.”

Why Gunmaaster G9 Was Shot At Real Locations

The film was shot for nearly 60 days across Haridwar, Dehradun and Rishikesh. Emraan said the team chose real locations instead of relying only on studio sets and green screens.

“Today, when you look at the way films are being made, you see actors shooting in studios. A lot of films are shot against green screens,” he said. “We stepped out and shot at real locations, despite the technical and logistical challenges involved. Getting that in real locations is but thankfully these occasions, the people there, they were very supportive.”

Gunmaaster G9 Release Date And Cast

Gunmaaster G9 is a Himesh Reshammiya musical produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir. Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. presents it, and SRE Studios LLP produces it.

PEN Marudhar is handling the film's all-India distribution, while Phars Films will release it overseas. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Avneet Kaur, Snehill Mehra and Inayat Verma.

Gunmaaster G9 will release worldwide in theatres on November 27, 2026.



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