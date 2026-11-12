Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Bodhi Tree Systems Partner To Build Global Indian Ethnic Food Champion

Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B), one of South India's leading food brands, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, the investment platform co-founded by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, in a $180 million deal to build a global Indian food company.

The investment will give Bodhi Tree a majority stake in A2B and support the company's expansion across India and international markets.

Headquartered in Chennai, A2B operates 160 outlets in India and more than 30 internationally, with a workforce of over 15,000 employees. The brand has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and sells South Indian sweets, savouries and packaged food products.

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Under the partnership, Uday Shankar will serve as chairperson of A2B's new board of directors.

The collaboration will focus on strengthening A2B's leadership and talent, enhancing its digital capabilities and modernising its kitchens and manufacturing facilities to meet global standards. The company also plans to expand its range of healthy and nutritious food products and grow its restaurant and packaged food businesses across domestic and international markets.

James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, co-founders of Bodhi Tree Systems, said the partnership would build on A2B's established consumer trust, consistent product quality and international presence.

They said A2B had the potential to take authentic Indian cuisine to a wider global audience and develop into a professionally managed food company with ambitions of accessing public markets.

A2B co-founder K.T. Srinivasa Raja said the partnership marked a new chapter for the company, which began as a sweet shop established by him and his brother K.T. Venkatesan around five decades ago.

He said the partnership's plans would help transform A2B into a company ready for the public markets, allowing customers, employees and investors to participate in its future.

K.T. Venkatesan also welcomed the partnership, saying the experience of Murdoch and Shankar in building consumer businesses at scale would help A2B create new opportunities and expand its reach.

A2B is Bodhi Tree Systems' third investment, following its investments in ALLEN Career Institute and JioStar.

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