AICWA Seeks Maximum Screens for 'Pyre' After Vinod Kapri Alleges Nearly 75% Cut in Shows

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has raised the issue of screen cuts faced by independent film Pyre, directed by Vinod Kapri. The association has asked the Centre to look into the matter after Kapri alleged that the film lost nearly 75% of its shows following the release of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.

In a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, AICWA has called for an inquiry into the alleged cuts and a clear policy to ensure fair screen allocation for films.

The letter was signed by association president Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, who also demanded FIRs against theatre owners and distributors found responsible.

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AICWA Calls For Fair Screen Allocation

Kapri said Pyre began with around 80 screens but gradually reached nearly 400 after audiences responded positively to the film. However, he alleged that its screen count fell to fewer than 100 after Ramayana was released on November 5.

AICWA has argued that smaller films should not lose their theatrical space when they are performing well. The association wants the government to introduce a fair screen allocation policy, set up a complaint system for independent filmmakers and ensure that Pyre gets the maximum possible shows while the inquiry is underway.

Gupta also made it clear that the association is not against big-budget films. He acknowledged that productions such as Ramayana create jobs for hundreds of technicians, artists and other workers. However, he said the success of a major release should not affect a smaller film that has found an audience.

“I do not oppose Ramayana. It is a large-budget film that has given work to hundreds of workers, technicians, junior artists and artists across every department. It should succeed, so that producers profit and workers are paid on time,” he wrote.

“But a big film's success should not come at the cost of a small film that audiences are already embracing,” he added.

He further warned that such practices could discourage producers from making independent films and reduce opportunities for new talent. He cited HanuMan as an example of a smaller film that succeeded with audience support.

READ | 'Screen Only One Film': Vinod Kapri Claims Pyre Lost 75% Shows To Ramayana Release

‘Pyre' Adds Over 200 Shows

Pyre, directed by Vinod Kapri, tells the story of an elderly couple waiting for their son in a Himalayan village where people are slowly leaving. Meanwhile, Kapri has announced that Pyre will get more than 200 additional shows from Friday, November 13. Sharing the update on Instagram, he thanked audiences for helping the film return to more screens.

“Over 200 shows of Pyre are being added from Friday, 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens,” he wrote.

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