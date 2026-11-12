AICWA Seeks Maximum Screens for 'Pyre' After Vinod Kapri Alleges Nearly 75% Cut in Shows

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has raised the issue of screen cuts faced by independent film Pyre, directed by Vinod Kapri. The association has asked the Centre to look into the matter after Kapri alleged that the film lost nearly 75% of its shows following the release of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.
In a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, AICWA has called for an inquiry into the alleged cuts and a clear policy to ensure fair screen allocation for films.
The letter was signed by association president Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, who also demanded FIRs against theatre owners and distributors found responsible.
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AICWA Calls For Fair Screen Allocation
Kapri said Pyre began with around 80 screens but gradually reached nearly 400 after audiences responded positively to the film. However, he alleged that its screen count fell to fewer than 100 after Ramayana was released on November 5.
AICWA has argued that smaller films should not lose their theatrical space when they are performing well. The association wants the government to introduce a fair screen allocation policy, set up a complaint system for independent filmmakers and ensure that Pyre gets the maximum possible shows while the inquiry is underway.
Gupta also made it clear that the association is not against big-budget films. He acknowledged that productions such as Ramayana create jobs for hundreds of technicians, artists and other workers. However, he said the success of a major release should not affect a smaller film that has found an audience.
“I do not oppose Ramayana. It is a large-budget film that has given work to hundreds of workers, technicians, junior artists and artists across every department. It should succeed, so that producers profit and workers are paid on time,” he wrote.
“But a big film's success should not come at the cost of a small film that audiences are already embracing,” he added.
He further warned that such practices could discourage producers from making independent films and reduce opportunities for new talent. He cited HanuMan as an example of a smaller film that succeeded with audience support.
"Small Films, Big Dreams: Give Them Screens, Give Them a Chance!" Vinod Kapri's Pyre, made on just ₹2.5 crore, grew from 80 to about 400 screens on audience love alone. Then, as Mr. Kapri alleges, its shows were cut by nearly 75% to make room for a big-budget release. We do not oppose big films. Big films give Indian cinema its scale, but small films give it its future. Every big name once started small. AICWA President Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Hon'ble Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, demanding: ✅ A Fair Screen Allocation Policy for Indian Cinema ✅ An impartial inquiry into the cutting of Pyre's shows ✅ Maximum screens and shows for Pyre ✅ FIR against those found guilty This system must end, or small dreams will end with it. | #Pyre | #VinodKapri | #SmallFilms |#FairScreenAllocation | #IndianCinema |#AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @AshwiniVaishnaw | @MIB_India | @vinodkapri | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta |— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 11, 2026
READ | 'Screen Only One Film': Vinod Kapri Claims Pyre Lost 75% Shows To Ramayana Release
‘Pyre' Adds Over 200 Shows
Pyre, directed by Vinod Kapri, tells the story of an elderly couple waiting for their son in a Himalayan village where people are slowly leaving. Meanwhile, Kapri has announced that Pyre will get more than 200 additional shows from Friday, November 13. Sharing the update on Instagram, he thanked audiences for helping the film return to more screens.
“Over 200 shows of Pyre are being added from Friday, 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens,” he wrote.
#PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! ❤️ Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday , 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens. A big thank you to @IndiaCinepolis and @_PVRCinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu's story. This journey belongs to all of you. THANK YOU, INDIA! ❤️— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) November 11, 2026
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