'Screen Only One Film': Vinod Kapri Claims Pyre Lost 75% Shows To Ramayana Release

The release of Ramayana has stirred a debate over screen allocation, with filmmaker Vinod Kapri alleging that Pyre has suffered a drastic cut in theatrical shows, losing more than 75 per cent of its screenings as exhibitors and distributors prioritise a single big-ticket release.

Without naming Ramayana directly, Kapri said Pyre had witnessed a significant expansion in its theatrical reach, moving from an initial 80 shows to more than 400 screenings nationwide within just three to four days, buoyed by encouraging audience response.

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However, the number of shows subsequently fell sharply, leaving the film with fewer than 100 screenings nationwide.

Taking to X, Kapri questioned the shrinking theatrical space for independent cinema, arguing that smaller productions continue to struggle for visibility as big-budget films compete for dominance across cinema screens.

"When Pyre was released, we went for a very limited release from the very beginning, around 80 shows across 80 screens. Thanks to your love, within three to four days, the film got 400 screens and more than 400 shows. However, in the last two days, at least 75 percent of shows were cut," Kapri said.

He added that conversations with theatre owners and distributors had suggested that the decision was not driven by a lack of audience interest but by instructions to screen only one particular film.

According to Kapri, theatre owners and distributors told him “they had been asked to screen only one specific film, even if other movies had available seats and an audience willing to watch them”

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Kapri criticised the growing dominance of big-budget releases in cinemas, arguing that expanding a film's screen count should not mean forcing smaller productions out of theatres.

Kapri pointed to the film's limited financial backing, revealing that Pyre was produced on a budget of approximately Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore and featured non-professional actors, underscoring the challenges faced by independent filmmakers in securing a foothold in the theatrical market.

Despite its limited resources, the director said the film had managed to connect emotionally with audiences, as reflected in the increase in screenings during its initial days.

He questioned why a film attracting viewers should be pushed out of cinemas when it was still finding an audience.

Making an appeal to exhibitors and distributors, Kapri urged them to ensure a fair opportunity for smaller productions.

"I appeal to the theatre owners and all our friends among the distributors, please, do not commit this injustice, do not treat our film this way. You may have invested a large amount of money into your film, but we have poured our entire souls into ours. We too deserve a fair chance," he said.

‘Pyre' is an emotional drama set in a remote village in Uttarakhand. It revolves around Amma and Bubu, an elderly couple who have spent 28 years waiting for their son to return.

The controversy has once again exposed the uphill battle independent filmmakers face in getting their films adequate theatrical exposure, with smaller productions often struggling to hold on to screens when major releases arrive.

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