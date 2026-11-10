India's Unemployment Rate Falls To 5.1% In July-September As Rural Joblessness Declines: Govt Data

India's unemployment rate declined to 5.1% in July-September 2026 from 5.4% in the previous quarter, with improving employment conditions in rural areas driving the overall fall, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), showed that rural unemployment among people aged 15 years and above dropped to 4.3% during the quarter from 4.8% in April-June 2026.

The trend, however, was different in urban areas, where the unemployment rate edged up to 6.8% from 6.7% in the preceding quarter.

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"Overall UR for persons of age 15 years and above improved to 5.1% during the current quarter, compared with 5.4% in the previous quarter," the ministry said.

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The survey also pointed to an increase in the proportion of people participating in the labour force, indicating that more people were either employed or actively looking for work.

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for people aged 15 years and above rose to 55.5% in July-September from 54.6% in the previous quarter.

In rural areas, the rate increased to 58.1% from 56.9%. Urban labour force participation, meanwhile, stood at 50.4%, compared with 50.2% in April-June.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which measures the proportion of employed people in the population, also improved to 52.7% from 51.7% during the quarter.

Rural WPR climbed to 55.6% from 54.2%, while the urban rate remained largely unchanged at 46.9%. The survey highlighted an improvement in women's participation in the workforce.

The female labour force participation rate increased to 34.7% in July-September from 33.2% in the previous quarter. The proportion of women actually employed also rose, with the female Worker Population Ratio climbing to 32.8% from 31.3%.

The data also showed a shift in the composition of rural employment, with agriculture accounting for a larger share of the workforce.

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The share of rural workers engaged in agriculture increased to 56.7% during July-September from 52.9% in April-June, MoSPI said. Self-employment continued to account for a significant portion of rural jobs, with its share rising to 62.7% from 61.4%.

In urban areas, regular salaried employment saw a marginal improvement, accounting for 49.6% of workers compared with 49.3% in the previous quarter.

India had an estimated 57.9 crore employed people aged 15 years and above on average during July-September 2026, according to the survey. Of the total employed population, 40.5 crore were men and 17.4 crore were women.

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